RBI rate cuts now ‘off the table’ in FY25, says Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analysts predict no interest rate cuts by RBI in FY25 due to changes in the US Fed's policy path and strong domestic growth. Real rates are expected to average 200 bps, with the policy rate remaining steady at 6.5%.
The Reserve Bank is unlikely to lower interest rates in the ongoing financial year, according to Morgan Stanley analysts, given India's robust economic growth and changes in the US Federal Reserve’s policy direction.
