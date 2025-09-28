Repo rate fell, but loans stayed costly: How RBI rate cuts have been lost in transmission so far
Between February and July, against a cumulative cut of 100 basis points, lending rates fell by only 53 bps and deposit rates by 101 bps. Banks have the space to transmit recent policy rate cuts more decisively to borrowers, but they have remained cautious
Since February, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lowered the repo rate by 100 basis points. So far, the cuts have passed through only partially, with lending and deposit rates reflecting just part of the policy move. Some further transmission may still occur as banks reprice loans with a lag, even as views remain divided over the rate cut decision at the monetary policy meeting amid low inflation.