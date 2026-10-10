From the Reserve Bank of India raising its key interest rate for the first time since February 2023 to record SIP inflows despite a shaky stock market, a temporary easing in the standoff over flight operations between Mumbai’s two airports and airlines, Bharti Airtel raising postpaid tariffs, and India’s 85-medal haul at the Asian Games—here is the week’s news in numbers.
The week in charts: rate hikes, SIP flows, Airtel’s tariffs
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From the Reserve Bank of India raising its key interest rate for the first time since February 2023 to record SIP inflows despite a shaky stock market, a temporary easing in the standoff over flight operations between Mumbai’s two airports and airlines, Bharti Airtel raising postpaid tariffs, and India’s 85-medal haul at the Asian Games—here is the week’s news in numbers.
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