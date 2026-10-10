The week in charts: rate hikes, SIP flows, Airtel’s tariffs

However, the record inflows came alongside a sharp rise in the number of SIPs being discontinued or reaching the end of their tenure. Data from industry grouping Amfi showed that 5.38 million SIPs were either discontinued or reached the end of their tenure in August—the most since January 2026. On a relative scale, the ratio of SIPs stopped to SIPs started was around 81% in August, suggesting that more investors were keen to enter the market than those who sought to exit.