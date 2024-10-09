RBI warns NBFCs that chasing growth at all costs threatens financial stability

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das issued a strong warning to non-banks, particularly microfinance institutions and housing finance companies, for aggressively chasing “growth at any cost" that could pose a risk to the economy’s financial stability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Das’s message to non-banking financial companies came as RBI’s monetary policy committee on Wednesday softened its policy stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’, while keeping the key policy rate unchanged and reiterating inflation as a key risk.

“It is observed that some NBFCs are aggressively pursuing growth without building up sustainable business practices and risk management frameworks commensurate with the scale and complexity of their portfolio. An imprudent ‘growth at any cost’ approach would be counterproductive for their own health," Das said in his monetary policy statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read | 5 key highlights from RBI’s MPC outcome

Das also raised concerns about microfinance institutions and housing finance companies imposing usurious interest rates and frivolous penalties on their customers.

“These practices are sometimes further accentuated by what appears to be a ‘push effect’, as business targets drive retail credit growth rather than its actual demand. The consequent high cost and high indebtedness could pose financial stability risks if not addressed by these NBFCs," added Das. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Reserve Bank is closely monitoring these areas and will not hesitate to take appropriate action if necessary," he warned. “Self-correction by the NBFCs would, however, be the desired option."

Stress building up Asking NBFCs to adhere to fair practices and adopt a sincere approach to customer grievances, Das also asked them to review their employee compensation practices to ensure they are not purely driven by sales targets. “Such practices may result in adverse work culture and poor customer service," he said.

Das also pointed to the possibility of stress building up in unsecured loan segments such as loans for consumption purposes, microfinance loans, and credit card outstandings, and instructed banks and NBFCs to assess their exposures in these areas, both in terms of size and quality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Their underwriting standards and post-sanction monitoring have to be robust. Continued attention also needs to be given to potential risks from inoperative deposit accounts, cybersecurity landscape, mule accounts, etc.," Das said.

Repo rate unchanged On Wednesday, five of the six members of the monetary policy committee voted to maintain the repo rate—the interest rate at which banks borrow from RBI—at 6.5% for a tenth consecutive time.

While all six members voted to change the policy stance to ‘neutral’—for the first time in two years, which could have pointed to a rate cut in December—RBI also highlighted the risk of sticky inflation and fluctuating food and fuel prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The central bank maintained its estimate of consumer price index inflation for 2024-25 unchanged at 4.5%, but raised its projection for the ongoing third quarter (October-December) to 4.8% from 4.7%.

However, RBI slightly trimmed its inflation estimates for the following two quarters—to 4.2% from 4.3% for the January-March period, and to 4.3% from 4.4% for the first quarter of 2025-26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The central bank projected real GDP growth rate for FY25 at 7.2%. It trimmed its growth outlook for the just-concluded second quarter (July-September) to 7% from 7.2% but raised its expectations for the last final two quarters of the financial year—to 7.4% from 7.3% for the third quarter and to 7.4% from 7.2% for the final three months.

For the first quarter of FY26, RBI projected GDP growth at 7.3%, up from its earlier estimate of 7.2%.