RBI highlights domestic resilience amid global headwinds

New Delhi: India’s domestic economy held steady in June and July, showing resilience amid global macroeconomic uncertainty driven by geopolitical tensions and trade-related risks, the Reserve Bank of India said in its latest monthly State of the Economy report.

The central bank said on Wednesday that improved prospects for kharif or monsoon crops, steady momentum in the services sector, and modest industrial growth supported overall activity.

“Domestic economic activity held up, with improving kharif agricultural season prospects, continuation of strong momentum in the services sector and modest growth in industrial activity,” RBI said, highlighting the economy’s relative stability amid external headwinds.

“Headline CPI inflation remained below 4% for the fifth consecutive month in June, driven by deflation in food prices,” it added.

Retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.54% in July, its lowest in 59 months, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation). The 5.42% rise in food inflation in July was the lowest since June 2023, when it was 4.55%.

To be sure, retail inflation has been below the 6% mark since September, remaining within the central bank’s tolerance range of 2-6% for 11 consecutive months.

Services sector output rose to a 10-month high in June, driven by higher sales and new order intakes, and positive demand trends.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 60.4 in June, up from 58.8 in May, with the increase in export orders among the strongest in the series’s history, according to the survey.

RBI expects India’s GDP to grow at 6.5% in 2025-26, lower than the 6.7% it had projected in April amid rising trade and policy volatility, including the potential impact of steep US tariffs, that could strain Asia’s third-largest economy.

Surplus liquidity aiding quicker rate cut transmission RBI said in its latest report, published as part of its monthly bulletin, that liquidity in the banking system remained in surplus, which would facilitate faster transmission of the policy rate cuts to the credit markets.

In June, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee cut the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5%, its third straight cut and a cumulative reduction of 100 basis points since the easing cycle began in February.

“The external sector remained resilient, backed by ample foreign exchange reserves and a moderate external debt-to-GDP ratio,” RBI said.

As of 31 March, India’s external debt was $736.3 billion, representing a 10% year-over-year increase. External debt-to-GDP ratio has increased to 19.1% from 18.5% at the end of March 2024.

An analytical article in RBI’s latest bulletin said government interventions had helped cushion the impact of global crude oilprice swings on headline inflation.

However, with rising import dependence on oil, the central bank underscored the need for both near-term strategies to manage price spillovers and a longer-term shift towards alternative fuels to ensure more stable and efficient domestic fuel pricing.

"Empirical estimates suggest that a 10% rise in global crude oil prices could increase India’s headline inflation by around 20 basis points on a contemporaneous basis,” RBI said.

The State of the Economy report in RBI’s monthly bulletin reflects the regulator’s official stance, while other articles by RBI officials and economists represent the authors’ views.

Inflation overestimation easing Household inflation expectations, which had surged in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical disruptions, have largely remained elevated, noted another analytical article in RBI’s latest bulletin.

As per the article, while households consistently overestimate inflation, even during periods of low or stable inflation, this bias has begun to moderate since 2023-24.

The analysis highlighted that perceived past inflation contributed to the stickiness of the expectations, though the role of actual inflation becomes more pronounced once outliers are adjusted.

The article also underscored the success of India’s flexible inflation targeting regime in anchoring expectations, with monetary policy interventions playing a critical role in maintaining stability.