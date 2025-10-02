RBI reports 98.35% return of ₹2000 banknotes following withdrawal announcement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported a substantial decrease in the circulation of ₹2000 denomination banknotes, following its withdrawal announcement earlier this year. As of September 30, 2025, the total value of these banknotes in circulation has plummeted to ₹5,884 crore, marking a significant decline from ₹3.56 lakh crore on May 2023, when the withdrawal was initially announced.

Despite the withdrawal from active circulation, the ₹2000 banknotes continue to hold their status as legal tender. This means that while they are being phased out of everyday transactions, they remain valid for settling debts and other financial obligations.

Also Read: RBI rolls out measures to boost rupee’s role in cross-border trade Why ₹ 2000 banknote was withdrawn? The ₹2000 banknote was introduced in November 2016 to quickly meet currency needs after ₹500 and ₹1000 notes were withdrawn, as mentioned by the RBI in its FAQs on the withdrawal in September 2023. Once this goal was achieved and other denominations were available in sufficient quantities, the printing of ₹2000 notes stopped in 2018-19. Most of these notes were issued before March 2017 and are now nearing the end of their 4-5 year lifespan. Additionally, the ₹2000 note is not frequently used for transactions, and there are enough banknotes in other denominations to meet public demand, the RBI added.

Also Read: India's forex reserves rise $4.6 billion, hit 7-month high at $690.6 billion, says RBI The facility for depositing and exchanging ₹2000 banknotes was made available at all bank branches across the country until 07 October 2023. This widespread accessibility was aimed at ensuring that individuals and entities had ample opportunity to exchange or deposit their ₹2000 notes. Additionally, since 19 May 2023, the 19 Issue Offices of the Reserve Bank have been actively facilitating the exchange of these banknotes. From 9 October 2023, these offices have also started accepting ₹2000 banknotes from individuals and entities for direct deposit into their bank accounts, further simplifying the process for the public.

