RBI  retail  direct  plan gets tepid response

Retail investors purchased government bonds worth a measly ₹96 crore in the first six months of the Reserve Bank of India’s Retail Direct scheme that allows them to buy government debt papers directly, central bank data showed.
From its launch in November till the end of April, the Retail Direct platform had a total of 73,713 registrations, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in response to a right to information (RTI) query by Mint showed. The highest number of registrations, at 45,847, happened in the first month and has been declining ever since, with only 3,590 registrations in April. Interestingly, except for November, retail purchases were above ₹10 crore a month, with ₹17.25 crore in December, ₹23.69 crore in January and ₹21.57 crore in April.
Experts said there is a serious gap in understanding among retail investors regarding not just government securities but the broader bond market. Other reasons include the lack of tax incentives and inadequate awareness programmes.
“Direct investment into government securities (G-Secs) is a new idea, and most retail investors are still coming to terms with it. The process is also not as simple and seamless as equities," said Adhil Shetty, chief executive of financial services marketplace BankBazaar.com.
Shetty, however, is hopeful that over time, more retail investors would invest directly, as it could provide capital protection, along with returns higher than several small savings schemes. Educating retail investors on the merits of investing directly, he said, would be the first step in this direction.
The scheme aims to bring more people into bond markets, widening the government’s borrowing opportunities. Retail investors can place non-competitive bids in the primary issuance of all central government securities, including treasury bills and sovereign gold bonds and securities issued by various state governments, through a dedicated website. They can also access the secondary market through the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) trading system.
Another likely issue is retail investors’ need for liquidity. Experts pointed out that many retail investors look to invest in G-Secs for the long term instead of trading them, and while sovereign debt papers provide a higher rate of return compared to small savings schemes, it offers less liquidity.
“The RBI could try to increase investor awareness by launching mass product awareness campaigns similar to the mutual fund awareness campaign carried out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi)," said Naveen Kukreja, chief executive and co-founder of digital consumer credit marketplace Paisabazaar.com.
Kukreja said the fact that the number of accounts opened to date is only 74,000 and not in millions shows a clear lack of awareness among investors. Another factor that may impact the popularity of Retail Direct is the tax advantage offered by small savings schemes like Public Provident Fund and National Savings Certificate, Kukreja said.
“Many of these small savings schemes offer tax benefits, whereas government securities offer none. As small savings schemes are managed by the finance ministry, tax benefits offered to some small savings schemes make them a superior alternative for retail investors seeking exposure to sovereign debt," he added.