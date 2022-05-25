RBI  retail  direct  plan gets tepid response

From its launch in November till the end of April, the Retail Direct platform had a total of 73,713 registrations, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in response to a right to information (RTI) query by Mint showed. The highest number of registrations, at 45,847, happened in the first month and has been declining ever since, with only 3,590 registrations in April. Interestingly, except for November, retail purchases were above ₹10 crore a month, with ₹17.25 crore in December, ₹23.69 crore in January and ₹21.57 crore in April.