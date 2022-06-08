RBI retains India's GDP growth estimate at 7.2% for FY23

The rebound in contact-intensive services is expected to sustain urban consumption. Our surveys suggest further improvement in consumer confidence and households’ optimism for the outlook a year ahead, he said.
Das added the the negative spillovers from geopolitical tensions, elevated international commodity prices, rising input costs, tightening of global financial conditions and slowdown in world economy continue to weigh on the outlook.
The World Bank yesterday cut India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.5% as rising inflation, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions taper recovery.
Asia’s third largest economy had just begun recovering from the pandemic-induced slump when a surge in Omicron cases in January brought back some of the virus-related restrictions. The war in Ukraine, in February, further added to its woes, pushing up commodity prices and squeezing supplies further.
Analysts said the outlook remains clouded for future growth with geopolitical uncertainties and soaring crude oil prices.
"The outlook remains clouded with uncertainties especially with escalating crude oil prices. Further, weak labor markets, limited ability on additional fiscal spends, reduced corporate margins due to rising input prices and weaker global demand remain a concern," Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank had said earlier.
The RBI raised the key interest rate for a second straight month to rein in prices that have been running above its target band since the beginning of this year.
The Reserve Bank of India’s rate setting panel voted unanimously to raise the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 4.90%.
“Inflation has steeply increased much beyond the upper tolerance level," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in an online briefing. “A large part of the rise in inflation is primarily attributed to a series of supply shocks which can be linked to the war," he said.
The central bank also raised its inflation forecast for the year ending March to 6.7% from 5.7% seen previously. The RBI targets inflation between 2%-6%. With inflation set to hover above the tolerance level for three quarters, the central bank withdrew its intention of “staying accommodative."
Indian bonds gained, with the yield on benchmark 10-year bond falling by two basis points to 7.49%, while the rupee was little changed. Stocks edged lower.
The decision comes as central banks worldwide grapple with worse-than-anticipated inflation driven by supply chain disruptions, virus lockdowns and the war in Ukraine. India joins more than 50 monetary authorities, including the Federal Reserve, to have raised rates by at least a half-point in one move this year.