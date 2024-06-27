The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the June Financial Stability Report on Thursday, June 27, highlighting that the Indian economy and the financial system remain robust and resilient as the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of banks has declined to a multi-year low. Indian financial institutions and banks have reported improved balance sheets, which will help macroeconomic activity through a sustained credit expansion, according to the central bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite geopolitical headwinds, the global financial system has managed to remain resilient, maintaining stable financial conditions, according to the RBI report. Meanwhile, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has asked all stakeholders in the Indian financial system to assign "highest priority" to governance after the recent stress test results and probes conducted by the regulating authorities.

RBI June Financial Stability Report: Here are the top 5 key highlights 1.Gross NPA of banks at multi-year low The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio fell to a 12-year low of 2.8 per cent at the end-March 2024, the RBI said in its June report. The scheduled Commercial Banks' or SCBs' net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio fell to 0.6 per cent at end-March 2024. “The asset quality of SCBs recorded sustained improvement, and their GNPA ratio moderated to a 12-year low in March 2024. Their NNPA ratio too improved to a record low," said the central bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2.CRAR of SCBs and NBFCs The capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) and the common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of SCBs stood at 16.8 per cent and 13.9 per cent, respectively, at end-March 2024, said the report. The macro stress tests for credit risk reveal that SCBs would be able to comply with minimum capital requirements, with the system-level CRAR in March 2025 projected at 16.1 per cent, 14.4 per cent and 13.0 per cent, respectively, under baseline, medium and severe stress scenarios.

These scenarios are stringent conservative assessments under hypothetical shocks and the results should not be interpreted as forecasts. With regard to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the report said, they remain healthy, with CRAR at 26.6 per cent, GNPA ratio at 4.0 per cent and return on assets (RoA) at 3.3 per cent, respectively, at end-March 2024.

3.RBI Governor stresses on high priority to governance RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday asked all stakeholders in the financial system to assign "highest priority" to governance. In his foreword to the central bank's half-yearly report, Das said the Indian economy is exhibiting strength and resilience, with strong macroeconomic fundamentals and buffers amid global headwinds.

RBI stress tests show that even under severe stress scenarios, banks' and non-banks' buffers will remain above minimum regulatory capital levels, said Das.

The RBI is watchful of emerging risks from cyber hazards, climate change and global spillover, he said, asking all the stakeholders to devote focus on governance. "The highest priority must be assigned to governance as strong governance is at the core of resilience of stakeholders in the financial system," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4.NPA of SCBs may fall further to 2.5% The bad assets or gross NPAs of commercial banks may go down further to 2.5 per cent by the end of the current fiscal, said the RBI in its report. The RBI said macro stress tests are performed to assess the resilience of SCBs’ balance sheets to unforeseen shocks emanating from the macroeconomic environment.

The stress tests attempt to assess capital ratios over a one-year horizon under a baseline and two adverse (medium and severe) scenarios. "The GNPA ratio of all SCBs may improve to 2.5 per cent by March 2025 under the baseline scenario," the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, if the macroeconomic environment worsens to a severe stress scenario, the ratio may rise to 3.4 per cent. Under the severe stress scenario, the GNPA ratios of PSBs may increase from 3.7 per cent in March 2024 to 4.1 per cent in March 2025, whereas it may go up from 1.8 per cent to 2.8 per cent for private sector banks and from 1.2 per cent to 1.3 per cent for foreign banks.

5.Healthy balance sheets to support credit growth The global economy is currently facing significant risks stemming from ongoing geopolitical tensions, high levels of public debt, and slow progress in reducing inflation, according to the central bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite these challenges, the report highlighted that the global financial system has managed to remain resilient, maintaining stable financial conditions. For the Indian economy, RBI said that the country's economy and its financial system are both strong and resilient. The stability is supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a sound financial system.

The RBI points out that with healthier balance sheets, banks and financial institutions in India are actively supporting economic activities through consistent credit expansion. "The Indian economy and the financial system remain robust and resilient, anchored by macroeconomic and financial stability," said RBI.

