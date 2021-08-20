The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s key borrowing rate, the reverse repo, should be raised to help keep inflation and its expectations in check, said monetary policy committee (MPC) member Jayant Varma at the bank's latest policy meeting.

Reserve Bank of India released minutes of the August 4-6 Monetary Policy Committee meeting today.

Varma, the only MPC member to vote at the Aug 4-6 meeting against the RBI maintaining its accommodative stance, said the reverse repo rate of 3.35% was no longer appropriate, according the minutes of the meeting released.

"By creating the erroneous perception that the MPC is no longer concerned about inflation and is focused exclusively on growth, the MPC may be inadvertently aggravating the risk that inflationary expectations will be disanchored," Varma stated.

As widely expected, the RBI also held the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4% in a unanimous vote by the six-member MPC, three of whose members - including Varma - are external government appointees.

Varma said that if the MPC demonstrated its commitment to the inflation target with tangible action, it would be able to anchor expectations and sustain lower interest rates for longer.

"Persistent high inflation means that the monetary accommodation has to be somewhat restrained, and, therefore, I argued above for raising money market rates towards the repo rate of 4%," Varma said.

Though announced as part of the monetary policy statement, the reserve repo rate does not fall within the remit of the MPC. It is decided by the RBI's governor after consultation with his four deputies, one of whom is also on the MPC.

Meanwhile, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the resurgence in inflation in May and June above the upper threshold has reignited the debate on the appropriate monetary policy response.

Das also underlined the need for closely monitoring the price situation with a view to anchoring inflation expectations.

"The need of the hour is twofold: first, continue the monetary policy support to the economy; and second, remain watchful of any durable inflationary pressures and sustained price momentum in key components so as to bring back the CPI inflation to 4 per cent over a period of time in a non-disruptive manner," he said.

RBI Deputy Governor Patra said amid the extreme uncertainty encircling the path of the pandemic, monetary policy authorities have sought to impart some certainty by a commitment to a stance of accommodation extending into the future.

With the upsurge of inflation worldwide, this effort to anchor expectations is under scrutiny. Patra said in some countries, markets have acquiesced with the authorities’ view that inflation pressures are transitory and do not warrant a change in the policy stance.

In others, central banks have pre-emptively tightened the policy stance despite assessing inflation as transitory.

"This is a razor's edge dilemma and responding to it, in my view, involves a judgment call that puts both foresightedness and inflation fighting credibility on the line," he said.

At its recent meeting, the MPC left the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent while continued with the accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis.

The RBI retained the real GDP growth at 9.5 per cent in the current financial year. It has projected real GDP growth for Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 of FY'22 at 21.4 per cent, 7.3 per cent, 6.3 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.