Calm down, corporate loans may take time to get cheaper
Shayan Ghosh , Ram Sahgal 5 min read 12 Jun 2025, 05:15 AM IST
Summary
The RBI's cash reserve ratio cut may not sufficiently cover its $53 billion rupee short positions, risking liquidity drain as contracts mature. Economists warn that while liquidity appears ample, uncertainty over forward positions could hinder loan rate cuts.
Mumbai: Companies anticipating cheaper loans following the recent cut in the repo rate and cash reserve ratio may have to wait and see how the Reserve Bank of India’s forward book plays out, with experts pointing out that the upcoming maturity of contracts may drain liquidity.
