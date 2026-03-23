Mumbai: After having aggressively defended the rupee earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is now easing back from intervention as the escalating West Asia conflict roils global markets and constrains its policy options, four economists said.
RBI steps back on forex intervention as war bites
SummaryThe Reserve Bank of India's recent pullback in intervention reflects a strategic recalibration rather than a loss of control on the currency
Mumbai: After having aggressively defended the rupee earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is now easing back from intervention as the escalating West Asia conflict roils global markets and constrains its policy options, four economists said.
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