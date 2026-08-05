RBI expects healthy balance-of-payments surplus in FY27 as June capital measures pay off

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday that the country’s balance of payments (BoP) is expected to register a healthy surplus in the current financial year, indicating that the central bank’s June measures to attract foreign capital, including the relaxation of norms for foreign currency non-resident bank or FCNR(B) deposits, have started yielding results.

“Capital flow measures undertaken in June have supported inflows. As a result, the balance of payments is expected to register a healthy surplus this year,” Malhotra said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday.

The statement is the RBI’s clearest indication yet that the package of measures announced in June to shore up foreign exchange inflows has begun supporting India’s external account amid global trade uncertainty and volatility in financial markets.

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The pace of capital inflows under FCNR(B), external commercial borrowings (ECB) and overseas foreign-currency borrowings has been much stronger than expected. In just 53 days, the country mobilized $40.8 billion, with FCNR(B) deposits accounting for 90% of the total.

The central bank’s plan to incentivise dollar inflows through deposits in local banks has drawn a strong response so far. The new foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) scheme allows non-resident Indians (NRIs) to make leveraged and unlevered deposits at Indian banks, with RBI absorbing the hedging risk to offer overseas customers the potential for high returns. FCNR accounts allow NRIs to hold fixed deposits in foreign currency in India. The scheme was announced at the RBI's previous policy review on 5 June and rolled out three days later. It will run until the end of September.

Surplus revised India’s BoP surplus in FY27 is estimated at $40 billion, revised up from the earlier estimate of $25 billion. The current account deficit (CAD) is estimated at 1.7% of GDP, according to a report by IDFC FIRST Bank dated 3 August.

The BoP surplus incorporates the assumption that the RBI allows existing buy-sell swaps to mature, as these will be replaced with long-term swaps done under FCNR(B), ECB and overseas foreign currency borrowings.

“The BoP surplus will help stabilize the Indian rupee and allow monetary policy to focus on the domestic growth-inflation outlook. The improved FX reserve buffer will enable the RBI to limit depreciation pressure on the rupee during periods of escalation in geopolitical risks,” the report said, noting that the stronger buffer is critical for managing currency risks for importers and exporters.

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The relentless depreciation pressure on the rupee since last year has resulted in increased hedging by importers and reduced hedging by exporters, which adds to dollar demand. More stability in the rupee will promote hedging among exporters, the report said.

The RBI governor said India’s external sector has remained resilient despite an increasingly challenging global macroeconomic environment. “Despite the challenging and turbulent global macroeconomic environment, India’s current account deficit in 2025-26 remained modest and much below the levels considered to be sustainable for emerging markets,” he said.

Growth risks Looking ahead, the governor cautioned that moderation in global trade growth, surge in energy prices and persistent trade policy uncertainties pose upside risks to India’s CAD in 2026-27. He said, however, that these risks are expected to be mitigated by the implementation of the India-UK trade agreement, other recently concluded trade deals, healthy services exports, and buoyant inward remittances.

On the capital account, Malhotra highlighted that gross foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows rose to $30.7 billion during April-June 2026, up from $26.7 billion a year earlier, reflecting sustained investor confidence in the Indian economy. Net FDI inflows also increased as stronger gross inflows coincided with slower growth in outward FDI.

Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows also turned positive during June and July, recording net inflows of $7.1 billion, primarily into the debt segment, after seeing net outflows during April and May.

Malhotra said India’s foreign exchange reserves remain comfortable by standard reserve adequacy metrics, providing import cover of more than 10 months and covering 90.8% of external debt.