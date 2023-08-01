RBI says 88% of 2000 currency notes returned since May

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of ₹2000 banknotes through a press release on May 19, 2023. The total value of 2000 banknotes in circulation on March 31, 2023 was 3.62 lakh crore, which fell to 3.56 lakh crore by May 19, 2023. An update on the withdrawal status was released by the RBI through Press Release No. 2023-2024/522 on July 3rd, 2023.

