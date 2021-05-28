NEW DELHI: Loss of jobs in India and elsewhere amid the pandemic is unprecedented and its impact is likely to be adverse and last long, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said in its annual report.

The RBI statement assumes importance as it is an official acceptance of the employment crisis in the country, with the labour market having been dealt massive blow since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year. The job creation continues to be a challenge.

Touching upon the “toll on life and living", the RBI said, “the year 2020 was ravaged by output and employment losses unprecedented in history, globally and in India".

It says the pandemic presents painful trade-offs between protecting lives through restrictive measures and protecting livelihoods by not resorting to them. This is the dilemma confronting all and India is not immune to this “razor’s edge dilemma".

“In line with the mathematical models built around epidemiological regularities predicting that India’s second wave may broadly peak by mid-May 2021, the daily new infections have started to drop recently, though the incidence and replication factor still remain high for comfort. Under this outcome, the macro-economic costs of this wave can be limited to Q1:2021-22 with possible spill overs into July," the annual report said.

This is the most optimistic scenario that can be envisaged at this juncture – it provides a limited window to establish strict pandemic protocols and logistics, ramp up vaccines production and medical supplies, fill gaps in health infrastructure and build up stocks, especially of vaccines, in preparation for the next wave of infections. In all other outcomes, losses in terms of lives, employment and output are likely to be adverse and long lasting," the RBI added.

Employment and income loss has plagued the domestic labour market over the last 14 months. Labour economists and various surveys have said the pandemic and job loss has pushed tens of millions of people into poverty.

While a survey by Pew Research has shown an estimated 75 million people slid into poverty since the pandemic began, another study by Azim Premji University estimates that 230 million Indians slipped below the national daily minimum wage threshold of Rs375 during the pandemic.

According to the Centre for Monitoring India Economy, some 7.35 million salaried and non-salaried people lost their jobs in April 2021. Weekly national unemployment rate was around 15% and urban unemployment rate climbed to over 17% in the week ended 23 May.

RBI, however, is hopeful that some of the policy reforms like the Productive Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes announced for various sectors, the self-reliance initiatives and the labour codes as passed by Parliament will have a positive impact and help in revival.

“Several policy initiatives are being taken by the government to promote industrial production and generate employment opportunities…In September 2020, three labour codes - Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2020, Code on Social Security Bill, 2020 and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code Bill, 2020 were passed which would promote harmonious industrial relations, higher productivity and more employment generation. These measures would benefi t workers of both formal and informal sectors and positively contribute to mitigate the distress of labour market in India," RBI said in its annual report.

