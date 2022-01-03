OPEN APP
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today announced that the quantum of total market borrowings by the state governments and union territories for the quarter January - March period, is expected to be 3.24 lakh crore.

The actual amount of borrowings and the details of the states and UTs participating would be intimated prior to the actual auction day and would depend on the requirement and the market conditions.

RBI would endeavour to conduct the auctions in a non-disruptive manner, taking into account the market conditions and other relevant factors and distribute the borrowings evenly throughout the quarter, the Central bank said.

RBI said it reserves the right to modify the dates and the amount of auction in consultation with state governments and UTs.

