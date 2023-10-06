RBI says to continue to focus on inflation, liquidity in banking system
RBI said inflation outlook was clouded by uncertainty following uneven kharif sowing and volatile global food and energy prices.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it will continue to focus on major risks posed by high inflation as well as the liquidity deficit in the banking system while maintaining its status quo on key policy rates for the fourth time in a row.
