MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took another step towards normalizing liquidity by announcing the restoration of the revised liquidity management framework, indicating that it aims to reduce banks’ dependence on the overnight liquidity window and instead look at a 14-day auction to manage liquidity operations.

“With the progressive return of normalcy, including transient demand for liquidity from RBI, it is logical to restore the revised liquidity management framework to make it more flexible and agile," central bank governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

Accordingly, RBI has decided that variable rate repo operations of varying tenors will be conducted as and when required within the cash reserve ratio (CRR) maintenance cycle.

Variable-rate repo (VRR) and variable-rate reverse repo operations (VRRR) of 14-day tenor will both operate as the main liquidity management tools based on liquidity conditions, the central bank said.

Repo auctions of one-three day maturities will be conducted in case of any temporary liquidity shortage, like the unexpected goods and services tax outflow during the third week of January.

Since October last year, ₹6 trillion- ₹6.5 trillion out of ₹7 trillion- ₹8 trillion of excess liquidity in the system has moved from a fixed-rate window to 14-day VRRR where yields have a 3.99% cut off.

This is higher than they would otherwise earn by keeping the liquidity in the overnight window at 3.35%. A reverse repo is the rate at which RBI takes money from banks. A part of it is done at a fixed rate, and some of it is at a variable rate.

“RBI seems to be moving with the objective of changing the anchor of cash money market rate from the daily fixed repo and reverse repo rate to auction-based VRR and VRRR. Will they accept bids at higher than repo levels in the VRRs, or will they look to create a difference between the overnight rate and the 14-day rate? If the auction-based rates consistently diverge from the fixed rates at the repo and reverse repo windows, it may diminish the significance of setting overnight rates. We will need to wait and see how the new structure pans out and how markets react to it," said Badrish Kulhalli, head of fixed income, HDFC Life Insurance.

RBI has also changed the timing for the fixed-rate reverse repo facility and the marginal standing facility to 5.30 pm to 11.59 pm every day from 1 March from the current timing of 9 am to 11.59 pm.

“Market participants are advised to shift balances out of the fixed-rate reverse repo into variable rate reverse repo auctions and avail the automated sweep-in and sweep-out (ASISO) facility in the e-Kuber portal for operational convenience," Das said.

The ASISO facility, announced in August 2020, provides greater flexibility to banks in managing their day-end cash balances to meet reserve requirements.

“RBI wants to develop 14-day repo rate as the target rate for monetary policy. This is akin to what the US Federal Reserve does with the Fed funds rate.

“The Fed funds rate itself is market-driven, and the Federal Open Market Committee sets the target range for it and ensures that the Fed funds rate stays within the target range through its open market operations. RBI is also trying to encourage banks to use the term money market instead of depending on the overnight market. This is aimed at improving the policy transmission in the long term," said Neeraj Gambhir, group executive, treasury and markets, Axis Bank.

