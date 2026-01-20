Has the RBI tightened rules on export proceeds?

Yes. While the RBI has eased compliance in several areas, it has tightened rules on delayed export proceeds. Exporters will continue to get 15 months to realise and repatriate export earnings for both goods and services. For exports invoiced or settled in Indian rupee, the allowed period has been extended to 18 months, giving exporters more time where payments are not in foreign currency.