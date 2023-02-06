RBI should cross the river by feeling the stones

Yes, but not entirely. Monetary policy works with long lags—at least 12 months, in our view— so today’s decision has to be based not just on current data, but an assessment of what the growth-inflation path will look like in the coming year. Exactly one year ago, we were in the more hawkish camp. We did not predict the war, but after more than one year of elevated core inflation, risks appeared skewed towards higher inflation, due to the economic reopening and rising commodity prices, which called for withdrawal of accommodation. Today, after 300 basis points of policy rate hikes (from 3.35% to 6.25%) over the course of nine months, the next policy move is less clear cut.

