RBI should not print money to finance fiscal deficit, says top economist

"We stopped it in 1996 through memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the RBI and the government. We should not go back to it again," he said. There have been calls from various quarters recently that the central bank should print money to finance the fiscal deficit. The RBI's monetisation of fiscal deficit means the central bank printing currency for the government to take care of any emergency spending to bridge its fiscal deficit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}