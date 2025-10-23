RBI cautions states on fiscal discipline as borrowing costs surge

Last month, the Bihar government, led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, approved a new scheme called Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojna, which promises ₹10,000 in seed funding and up to ₹200,000 in later stages to women for self-employment from every family in the state. Bihar legislative assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on 6 and 11 November, with counting of votes set for 14 November.