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RBI steps up bond sales to ₹1 trillion, first time in a decade: Explained

Reserve Bank of India completes 1 trillion net debt sale for first time in a decade

Livemint
Published28 Sep 2026, 08:34 PM IST
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Image for representation. (inset: RBI logo)
Image for representation. (inset: RBI logo)(Bloomberg, Pexels)
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The Reserve Bank of India has net sold bonds worth 1 trillion rupees this financial year, its biggest annual net bond sale in more than a decade, treasury officials told news agency Reuters, with market participants expecting the total to double by December.

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