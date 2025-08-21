Should rate-setting panel track headline or core inflation? RBI stirs debate
Summary
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday released a discussion paper on its inflation-targeting framework, seven months before the existing one comes up for renewal.
The central bank has initiated a process to gather opinions on whether monetary policy should track headline inflation or core inflation, which strips out the impact of fuel and energy price increases.
