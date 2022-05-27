The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that it is proposing to adopt a graded approach towards the launch of central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the country to ensure conformity objectives of monetary policy, financial stability and efficient operations of currency and payment systems.

“The Reserve Bank of India proposes to adopt a graded approach to introduction of CBDC, going step by step through stages of Proof of Concept12, pilots and the launch," the central bank said in its annual report released on Friday.

RBI said it has been exploring the pros and cons of introduction of CBDC in India and the appropriate design elements of CBDCs that could be implemented with little, or no disruption are under examination.

“The Reserve Bank is engaged in the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in India. The design of CBDC needs to be in conformity with the stated objectives of monetary policy, fi nancial stability and efficient operations of currency and payment systems," RBI added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the Union Budget for 2022-23 that the RBI will introduce the CBDS as India's official digital rupee in 2022-23. The digital currency is expected to be tethered to the fiat version of the Indian rupee, and will use blockchain and related technologies to operate.

Central bank digital currencies, or (CBDCs) are digital or virtual currencies. They are basically the digital version (in an electronic form) of fiat currencies, for India that would be its domestic currency rupee.

The central virtual currencies, such as RBI’s CBDC in India, can help central governments undertake cheaper and more efficient currency management steps.