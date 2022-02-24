RBI to adopt wait and watch approach before hiking rates: Economists

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to react immediately to the evolving geopolitical situation even as it poses risks to global growth and puts pressure on domestic inflation in the medium term, according to economists.

Instead RBI will take comfort from its high level of forex reserves along with the buffer of fiscal action through higher excise duties on fuel products to cushion the impact of rising crude prices.

According to CLSA, if oil prices increase to $150 per barrel for two months and there is a $20 billion outflow by foreign portfolio investors, then RBI will need to sell $30 billion of forex reserves to protect the rupee from depreciating.

“We estimate the RBI's adequate FX reserves at US$600bn against the current US$680+bn (including forwards). Our assumptions of higher oil prices and FPI outflows above imply a drawdown of US$30bn. This will still leave the RBI with a large US$50bn war chest to fend off any speculative attack," said Indranil Sengupta, economist and head of research at CLSA.

That said RBI will keep a close watch on the impact of oil shock on current account deficit and inflation.

In the second quarter India’s current account deficit stood at 1.3% of GDP or $9.6 billion compared to a surplus of $6.6 billion in the preceding quarter. This means India imported more than it exported in the second quarter. India currently imports nearly 85% of its oil requirements and any sanctions on Russia, which is the third largest oil producer, could have an indirect impact on India.

The impact of oil price hike on inflation will however depend on the extent of pass through by the government. Economists believe that a $10 barrel increase in crude oil price could have an impact of 40-50 basis points on inflation over time. This could have a bearing on RBI’s inflation projection, which was expected fall to 4% by the second half of this year.

The monetary policy committee will however continue to focus on growth as inflation is seen as an outcome of supply side constraints where monetary policy has limited role to play. In the minutes of the MPC released on Thursday RBI deputy governor Michael Patra said “central banks have a choice: either accept higher inflation for some time or be prepared to be accountable for destroying demand."

HDFC bank’s Abheek Barua believes that RBI will tread more carefully on monetary policy response rather than act “mechanically" with a policy rate hike.

“We are starting at the beginning of a stagflationary situation. I don’t think a mechanical response is the right thing to do just because oil prices have moved up and risks of inflation have gone up. RBI will depend more on fiscal policy with excise duty cuts etc rather than counter risks through monetary action. They have to take a pick between impact on growth and inflation. There will be a major focus on inflation with supply side shocks. But at this stage, they will continue batting for growth which is now more important rather than mechanically react on inflation. RBI’s response will have to be nuanced,"

That said most economists have deferred their expectation of a repo rate hike to the second half of the year with RBI hiking rates by 50-100 basis points in multiple tranches.

