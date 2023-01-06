RBI to auction green bonds in 2 tranches of 8,000 crore each in Jan, Feb

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will auction ₹16,000 crore of sovereign green bonds (SGrBs) in two tranches, the central bank announced on Friday. The RBI will auction 5-year and 10-year green bonds worth ₹4,000 crore each on 25 January and on 9 February, and this would be a uniform price auction, the central bank said.

