The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) on Wednesday said it will conduct an open market purchase of government securities worth ₹25,000 crore on 26 August, under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0).

This comes around a month after the central bank bought government bonds through the open market worth ₹20,000 crore.

The RBI will purchase government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

The RBI reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, accept bids for less than the aggregate amount, purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off, and accept or reject any or all the bids either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons.

“Eligible participants should submit their bids in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system between 10:00 am and 11:00 am on August 26, 2021," the central bank said in a statement.

It further added, “Only in the event of system failure, physical bids would be accepted. Such physical bid should be submitted to Financial Markets Operations Department (email; Phone no: 022-22630982) in the prescribed form obtainable from RBI website before 11:00 am."

The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day and successful participants should ensure the availability of securities in their SGL account by 12 noon on 27 August, the statement added.

