Economy
RBI to continue interventions in forex market, despite tight liquidity
Summary
- Under governor Shaktikanta Das, RBI held the currency within a narrow band. But in the past two weeks the rupee has been allowed to slide more freely.
Tight liquidity will not bind the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) hands in intervening to curb excessive rupee volatility in the forex market, said a senior official aware of the thinking at the central bank.
