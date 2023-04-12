RBI to extend rate pause through year-end, likely done hiking: Reuters poll2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 01:51 PM IST
A new Reuters poll of economists shows that RBI may keep interest rates changed until the end of the year
The Reserve Bank of India will likely keep interest rates unchanged at least until the end of this fiscal year as it evaluates the delayed impact of previous hikes on economic growth and high inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
