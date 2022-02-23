RBI to focus efforts on reviving growth, says deputy governor

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) will focus all its energies on reviving the country's economic growth given that inflation's momentum is declining, deputy governor at the central bank Michael Patra said on Wednesday.

Speaking on a central banks panel discussion at the Asia Economic Dialogue, the RBI deputy governor said, "Our sense is that headline inflation has peaked in January and from hereon it will ease down to the target of 4% by the last quarter of 2022."

"And this has provided us the space to maintain policy rates low and persevere with an accommodative stance so that we can focus all energies on accelerating and broadening the recovery," Patra added.

India's consumer prices were up 6.01% last month, compared with a revised 5.66% in the previous month, boosted by rising costs of food, fuel and household items.

But the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) left the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 4.0%, sticking to its accommodative policy stance to help the economy recover from the pandemic.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the rise in inflation was primarily due to statistical reasons, especially in the third quarter of FY22, and the same base effect will play in different ways in the coming months.

Wholesale inflation stayed in double-digit at 12.96%.

The RBI has come under criticism from several quarters, including economists, for not unwinding its extraordinary monetary stimulus despite inflation having crept up towards the upper end of the RBI's 2-6% target band.

The RBI deputy governor said he thinks the view that the central bank is behind the curve on withdrawing the monetary policy stimulus is unfair and after India having seen the worst growth contractions globally in the initial phase of the pandemic, support for economic recovery was still warranted.

Patra said inflation in the country is "appearing elevated purely due to base effects" and should come down soon with the month-on-month inflation momentum clearly showing a declining trend.

Patra added the RBI has the headroom to support growth and it would do so. He also said the country would be likely to take a different path compared to the rest of the world in terms of its monetary policy going ahead and said the RBI deserves the right to choose its own time for normalising policy.

With Reuters inputs

