RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps in Feb as inflation continues to moderate: Barclays
- This is likely to be the last hike in an aggressive tightening cycle, as real rates turn materially positive in coming months, said Barclays
- The bank also said that the risk of a pause in February is low, but not zero
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to deliver another 25 basis points (bps) rate hike at the 6-8 February meeting, bringing the repo rate to 6.50%, with the need for larger hikes declining rapidly amid falling inflation and moderating imported price headwinds, said Barclays in a report.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×