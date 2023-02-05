"Headline inflation back in the target range – and below the RBI’s projections – is increasing the room for dissent in the MPC, with at least two members likely to vote to keep rates on hold, in our view. This means the possibility of an on-hold decision is nonnegligible, but given elevated core CPI and recent comments by Governor Shaktikanta Das, we still believe a 25bp hike is the most likely step in February," the bank said.