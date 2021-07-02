Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >RBI to issue g-sec of shorter tenor, floating rate bonds via uniform price auction method

RBI to issue g-sec of shorter tenor, floating rate bonds via uniform price auction method

Premium
For other benchmark securities, i.e. 30-year and 40-year, the auction will continue to be a multiple price based auction.
1 min read . 09:56 PM IST PTI

  • On a review of market conditions and market borrowing program of the government, it has been decided that benchmark securities of tenor 2-year, 3-year, 5-year, 10-year, 14-year tenor and Floating Rate Bonds (FRBs) will be, henceforth, issued using uniform price auction method, RBI said

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said the benchmark government securities (g-sec) of various tenor and floating rate bonds (FRBs) will be issued using the uniform price auction method.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said the benchmark government securities (g-sec) of various tenor and floating rate bonds (FRBs) will be issued using the uniform price auction method.

“On a review of market conditions and market borrowing program of the government, it has been decided that benchmark securities of tenor 2-year, 3-year, 5-year, 10-year, 14-year tenor and Floating Rate Bonds (FRBs) will be, henceforth, issued using uniform price auction method," the RBI said in a release on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“On a review of market conditions and market borrowing program of the government, it has been decided that benchmark securities of tenor 2-year, 3-year, 5-year, 10-year, 14-year tenor and Floating Rate Bonds (FRBs) will be, henceforth, issued using uniform price auction method," the RBI said in a release on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

For other benchmark securities, i.e. 30-year and 40-year, the auction will continue to be a multiple price based auction.

In a uniform price auction for issuing government securities, all the successful bidders are required to pay for the allotted quantity of securities at the same rate, i.e., at the auction cut-off rate, irrespective of the rate quoted by them.

On the other hand, in a multiple price auction, the successful bidders are required to pay for the allotted quantity of securities at the respective price/yield at which they have bid.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!