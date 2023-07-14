RBI to issue guidelines to banks for resolution of certain rupee trade issues: Report1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 06:49 PM IST
As far as the rupee trading mechanism is concerned, initially there were some teething troubles but in many of these areas the transactions have started, said the official.
The Reserve Bank of India is all set to issue guidelines for banks for the resolution of certain issues which exporters are facing while undertaking rupee trade with other countries.
