comScore
Business News/ Economy / RBI to issue guidelines to banks for resolution of certain rupee trade issues: Report
Back

The Reserve Bank of India is all set to issue guidelines for banks for the resolution of certain issues which exporters are facing while undertaking rupee trade with other countries.

As far as the rupee trading mechanism is concerned, initially, there were some teething troubles but in many of these areas the transactions have started, news agency PTI quoted a RBI official as saying.

The official added that some exporters had approached the commerce ministry saying there are some issues with the generation of e-BRC (electronic bank realization certificate).

ALSO READ: RBI cancels registration of four NBFCs, 11 surrender certificates

"So we have taken this issue with the RBI. So the RBI is in the process of issuing a detailed SOP (standard operating procedure) to all the banks so that e-BRC generation becomes smooth. That SOP has been vetted by us and the RBI should be releasing it in the next 2-3 days," the official said.

Apart from this, the official said that the limitation with rupee trade is that it can only work as a barter currency.

Russia has accumulated a lot of rupee reserves, due to trade in the defense sector. "With Russia, because we have a difference in trade, a lot of rupees have got accumulated in Russia," the official said. Though he said that there is no bar on making payments in euro or dirham or yuan or dollars.

The government is encouraging rupee trade with other partner countries to reduce dependency on the dollar.

With agency inputs.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 06:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout