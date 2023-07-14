The Reserve Bank of India is all set to issue guidelines for banks for the resolution of certain issues which exporters are facing while undertaking rupee trade with other countries.

As far as the rupee trading mechanism is concerned, initially, there were some teething troubles but in many of these areas the transactions have started, news agency PTI quoted a RBI official as saying.

The official added that some exporters had approached the commerce ministry saying there are some issues with the generation of e-BRC (electronic bank realization certificate).

ALSO READ: RBI cancels registration of four NBFCs, 11 surrender certificates

"So we have taken this issue with the RBI. So the RBI is in the process of issuing a detailed SOP (standard operating procedure) to all the banks so that e-BRC generation becomes smooth. That SOP has been vetted by us and the RBI should be releasing it in the next 2-3 days," the official said.

Apart from this, the official said that the limitation with rupee trade is that it can only work as a barter currency.

Russia has accumulated a lot of rupee reserves, due to trade in the defense sector. "With Russia, because we have a difference in trade, a lot of rupees have got accumulated in Russia," the official said. Though he said that there is no bar on making payments in euro or dirham or yuan or dollars.

The government is encouraging rupee trade with other partner countries to reduce dependency on the dollar.

With agency inputs.