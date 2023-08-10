RBI to issue norms on loan resets to boost transparency

RBI to issue norms on loan resets to boost transparency2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:45 PM IST
After RBI started raising the repo rate in May last year, home-loan borrowers, most of whose loans are pegged to external benchmarks like the repo rate, had to substantially increase their monthly repayments or extend their repayment tenor or a combination of both
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it would set rules to enhance transparency in interest rate and tenor resets for floating loans, an outcome of home-loan repayment periods being extended to as long as 50 years in certain cases.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message