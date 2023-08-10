RBI to issue norms on loan resets to boost transparency

Some experts are concerned about the proposal for banks to provide borrowers with an option to switch to fixed-rate loans. A financial sector analyst said that since we are at the peak of the rate cycle and rates are likely to only come down from here, banks could use it to push borrowers to change from floating rate to fixed rate. This would mean that such borrowers would not be able to avail the benefit of a fall in rates whenever that happens, while banks would not see sudden pressure on margins.