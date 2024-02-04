Economy
RBI to keep repo rate unchanged, focus on liquidity: Mint poll
SummaryLiquidity conditions have remained consistently in deficit since the December meeting of RBI's rate-setting panel The Central bank is also likely to provide a GDP growth forecast for FY25, say economists
MUMBAI : Mumbai: The Reserve bank of India’s monetary policy committee will likely retain its key policy rate at 6.5% during its upcoming review, according to a survey of 10 economists polled by Mint.
