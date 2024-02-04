RBI to keep repo rate unchanged, focus on liquidity: Mint poll

MUMBAI : Mumbai: The Reserve bank of India’s monetary policy committee will likely retain its key policy rate at 6.5% during its upcoming review, according to a survey of 10 economists polled by Mint .

A majority of the respondents also expect the rate-setting panel to keep its inflation and growth forecasts unchanged, and reiterate its commitment to its 4% headline inflation target.

The MPC is likely to keep its consumer price inflation (CPI) forecast unchanged at 5.4% for fiscal year 2024, and its GDP growth projection at 7%, according to a majority of the economists polled.

That said, they expect RBI to provide a GDP growth forecast for fiscal year 2025.

The committee is scheduled to meet for three days beginning 6 February.

“With Q1 CY24 headline inflation still above the RBI’s target, we maintain our view that the RBI will keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50% at the February 8 policy meeting, continue with hawkish guidance, and reiterate the 4% inflation target," Goldman Sachs said in a report dated 2 February.

“We further expect the RBI to retain its tight liquidity stance as signaled by the comment that they will ‘remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth’. We expect the RBI to keep the policy repo rate unchanged until Q3 CY24," Goldman Sachs said.

In December, after the previous MPC meeting, retail inflation rose to a four-month high of 5.7%, from 5.5% in the preceding month. This was primarily a result of food inflation heating up to 9.53% from 8.7% in November and 4.19% in December 2022.

Core inflation, however, fell to 3.8% in December, from 4.05% in the preceding month, largely due to lower input costs.

Economic activity indicators for the December quarter broadly show mixed trends, as compared with the preceding second quarter.

Liquidity conditions have remained consistently in deficit since the December meeting of the RBI panel.

The non-inflationary interim budget announced last week could smoothen the path for an easy monetary policy going forward, say economists.

As per the interim budget, the government will stay on the fiscal consolidation path by aiming to cut the fiscal deficit by 70 basis points to 5.1% of gross domestic product in the next fiscal year.

According to economists, RBI will be in no hurry to cut rates and will instead follow the US Federal Reserve’s direction.

The system liquidity widened to a record ₹3.46 trillion on 24 January, from a liquidity deficit of ₹44,284.92 crore on 14 December, on account of outflows due to goods and services tax.

The central bank has been providing liquidity to the market via liquidity-adjust facility operations. An increase in portfolio inflows, government spending prior to the upcoming national election, and manageable requirements from trade deficits could lead to an easing of liquidity pressures at the margin, say economists.

Upasna Bharadwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said the persistent hovering of overnight lending or borrowing rates at 25-30 basis points higher than the repo rate will need RBI’s attention.

“As the fiscal year draws to a close in March, residual government spending, and likely net positive [foreign portfolio investment] flows suggest liquidity pressures may ease," said Rahul Bajoria, managing director and head of emerging markets-Asia economics (excluding China), at Barclays Bank.

“As the global monetary cycle moves towards easing around March-April 2024 (Fed, ECB), we think the RBI will signal a pivot in the April MPC by changing the stance to ‘neutral’. Until then, it is likely to continue to provide liquidity as needed, without an outright change in stance," said Bajoria.