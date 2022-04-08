NEW DELHI : The Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel is expected to raise its FY23 retail inflation forecast sharply on Friday following the relentless rise in fuel prices over the last two weeks, economists said.

Economists expect the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to stay above RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for most of FY23, with food and manufacturing products inflation expected to rise in the coming months. CPI could peak at 6.8% by September before starting to cool, they added.

“We expect CPI inflation to peak at 6.7-6.8% in August-September, and subside post that. For the full year, we expect CPI inflation to average at 5.8%, assuming average crude oil prices at $95 pbl (per barrel) for FY23," HDFC Bank said in a note.

“In its last policy meeting in Feb-22, the RBI said that CPI inflation is expected to average 4.5% in FY23. We expect the RBI to revise up its forecast by 70-100 bps at its upcoming meeting on 8 April," said HDFC Bank in a note.

IDFC First Bank said FY23 CPI inflation could average 5.6-5.8%, compared to the RBI’s estimate of 4.5%, while UBS said it expects inflation to average at 5.8% year-on-year in FY23E.

“The RBI will likely revise FY23 CPI inflation forecast up (from 4.5% currently) while highlighting downside risks to its growth forecast (7.8%). We maintain our base case view of a 50bp hike in the repo rate in H2 FY23E," UBS said in a report.

“We have estimated retail inflation to average around 5.8% if oil prices remain elevated for three months, and 6.2% if oil prices remain high for six months in FY23 as against its earlier forecast of 4.8%," Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings, said.

“We expect the CPI inflation to average 5.6% in FY23, well above the MPC’s projection of 4.5%, with a likely reading of over 6% in Q1 FY23. We expect only a shallow rate hike cycle in FY23, with two repo hikes of 25 bps each," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra.

Cautioning about India’s widening trade deficit due to the rise in global oil prices, UBS said India could be among the worst impacted in Asia.

Besides, amid the stretched current account deficit, and firming up of oil prices, the Indian rupee could face further depreciation and settle at 78 against the US dollar by the end of FY23, it added.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, said while the direct effects of retail fuel price hikes are visible, secondary effects will soon emerge as transport and freight costs go up. “All fuel-related products have weight of around 4%, which includes LPG and kerosene. The prices have gone up by an average of 8-10% directly and hence, the combined effect will be 0.6-0.7% if prices are not reduced in future."

Experts said the increase in headline CPI inflation since the covid outbreak has been primarily due to supply-side bottlenecks and rising global commodity prices.

According to S&P Global’s purchasing managers’ index, India’s manufacturing activity weakened to one of the lowest levels in the last six months, as inflationary pressures due to geopolitical situations dampened business confidence.

While manufacturing activity was recovering with the receding cases of covid, high prices slowed down the growth for fresh orders and impacted production, it said on Monday.

