RBI to lift inflation estimate on costlier fuel: Economists

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, said while the direct effects of retail fuel price hikes are visible, secondary effects will soon emerge as transport and freight costs go up. “All fuel-related products have weight of around 4%, which includes LPG and kerosene. The prices have gone up by an average of 8-10% directly and hence, the combined effect will be 0.6-0.7% if prices are not reduced in future."