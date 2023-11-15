RBI likely to maintain hawkish stance, keep rates unchanged in near-term as core inflation eases to 43-month low
India's retail inflation in October stood at 4.87 per cent, coming within RBI's comfort zone of 2-6 per cent for the second consecutive month.
India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation for the month of October came in line with Street expectations, giving rise to expectations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain its hawkish stance on interest rates at its December monetary policy meeting.