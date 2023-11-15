India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation for the month of October came in line with Street expectations, giving rise to expectations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain its hawkish stance on interest rates at its December monetary policy meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India retail inflation softened to a five-month low at 4.87 per cent in October, compared to 5.02 per cent in September, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics on November 13. Majority of economists expected CPI inflation to come in the range of 4.7 - 4.9 per cent on a sustained decline in vegetable prices.

Food inflation, measured by the consumer food price index (CFPI), which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, slowed to 6.61 per cent in October from 7.01 per cent a year earlier. Food inflation was at 6.62 per cent in September, according to government data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the most encouraging data for analysts was that core inflation eased to a 43-month low of 4.3 per cent. An important development for the conduct of the central bank's monetary policy is the stabilizing of core inflation, which also reflects a broad-based easing of price pressures across goods and services.

Can the RBI go for interest rate reduction sooner than expected? Most analysts now expect the central bank to maintain its policy stance in the December policy meeting, after the inflation data eased in October.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head Research & Outreach, ICRA Ltd said, ‘’We expect the MPC to maintain a hawkish tone amidst a status quo on the rates and stance in its upcoming policy meeting. We see the earliest likelihood of a rate cut in August 2024, when a shallow rate cut cycle of 50-75 bps could commence." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

