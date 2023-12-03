Economy
RBI to maintain status quo on policy, raise GDP forecast: Mint poll
Summary
- A majority of the economists polled also expect RBI to maintain its inflation forecast, although it could sound hawkish due to recurring supply-side shocks
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is likely to maintain status quo on policy rates for the fifth consecutive time, 10 economists polled by Mint said, amid persistent inflation risks.
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more