This theme is one of the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education 2020-2025. The focus will be on creating awareness about (a) Convenience of digital transactions; (b) Security of digital transactions; and (c) Protection of customers, the RBI said in a statement.
"Banks have been advised to disseminate the information and create awareness among their customers and the general public. Further, RBI will undertake a mass media campaign during the month of February 2022 to disseminate essential financial awareness messages to the general public," it said.