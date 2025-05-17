RBI to release ₹20 banknotes with new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's signature — All you need to know

Reserve Bank of India will release 20 banknotes with new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's signature. Check how to identify an authentic legal banknote. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published17 May 2025, 07:30 PM IST
RBI announced on Saturday, May 17, that it will soon release ₹20 banknotes with Governor Sanjay Malhotra's signature. (Bloomberg)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday, May 17, 2025, announced that the central bank is soon set to release new 20 banknotes with the Governor Sanjay Malhotra's signature on them, according to the official release. 

As per the release, the 20 notes will be similar in all other aspects, including design, to the new series of notes circulating in the nation, except for the new governor's signature.

“The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue 20 denomination Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bearing the signature of Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The design of these notes is similar in all respects to 20 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series,” said the RBI in an official statement.

The central bank also assured the citizens that all the banknotes which contain the denomination of 20 issued by RBI in the past will continue to hold legal tender in India.

“All banknotes in the denomination of 20 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender,” said the Reserve Bank of India in the official statement.

Features of the 20 banknotes

According to the RBI's official website, the Mahatma Gandhi (new) Series of 20 banknotes have the dimensions of 63 mm x 129 mm, with the base colour in “Greenish Yellow.”

The note has an illustration of the Ellora Caves on the back, highlighting India's national heritage, along with other designs and geometric patterns which align with the base colour scheme.

Steps to identify a real 20 banknote

People who are owning Indian currency notes can follow the below mentioned 14-step process to ensure they are having a legal banknote which is backed by the nation's Reserve Bank of India.

  • Step 1: Left side see-through register in denomination numeral.
  • Step 2: The Main “ 20” numeral on the left is written in Devanagari script.
  • Step 3: Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre of the bank note.
  • Step 4: Micro letters of “Bharat” (in Hindi) and “India” written near the Gandhi portrait.
  • Step 5: Windowed demetalised security thread with “Bharat” (in Hindi) and “India” written on it.

  • Step 6: RBI Governor's signature for the Guarantee clause.
  • Step 7: Portrait and electrotype watermark of Mahatma Gandhi.
  • Step 8: Number panel on the top left side and bottom right side, ranging from small to big size.
  • Step 9: Ashoka pillar emblem on the right.
  • Step 10: Year of printing on the left side of the back of the banknote.
  • Step 11: Language panel at the centre of the banknote's backside.
  • Step 12: “Swachh Bharat logo” with the slogan on the back.
  • Step 13: Illustration of the Ellora Caves at the back.
  • Step 14: Top right “ 20” will be written in Devnagari script.

