RBI to release ₹20 banknotes with new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's signature — All you need to know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday, May 17, 2025, announced that the central bank is soon set to release new ₹20 banknotes with the Governor Sanjay Malhotra's signature on them, according to the official release.

As per the release, the ₹20 notes will be similar in all other aspects, including design, to the new series of notes circulating in the nation, except for the new governor's signature.

“The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue ₹20 denomination Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bearing the signature of Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The design of these notes is similar in all respects to ₹20 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series,” said the RBI in an official statement.

The central bank also assured the citizens that all the banknotes which contain the denomination of ₹20 issued by RBI in the past will continue to hold legal tender in India.

“All banknotes in the denomination of ₹20 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender,” said the Reserve Bank of India in the official statement.

Features of the ₹ 20 banknotes According to the RBI's official website, the Mahatma Gandhi (new) Series of ₹20 banknotes have the dimensions of 63 mm x 129 mm, with the base colour in “Greenish Yellow.”

The note has an illustration of the Ellora Caves on the back, highlighting India's national heritage, along with other designs and geometric patterns which align with the base colour scheme.

Steps to identify a real ₹ 20 banknote People who are owning Indian currency notes can follow the below mentioned 14-step process to ensure they are having a legal banknote which is backed by the nation's Reserve Bank of India.

Step 1: Left side see-through register in denomination numeral.

Left side see-through register in denomination numeral. Step 2: The Main “ ₹ 20” numeral on the left is written in Devanagari script.

The Main “ 20” numeral on the left is written in Devanagari script. Step 3: Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre of the bank note.

Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre of the bank note. Step 4: Micro letters of “Bharat” (in Hindi) and “India” written near the Gandhi portrait.

Micro letters of “Bharat” (in Hindi) and “India” written near the Gandhi portrait. Step 5: Windowed demetalised security thread with “Bharat” (in Hindi) and “India” written on it.

Step 6: RBI Governor's signature for the Guarantee clause.

RBI Governor's signature for the Guarantee clause. Step 7: Portrait and electrotype watermark of Mahatma Gandhi.

Portrait and electrotype watermark of Mahatma Gandhi. Step 8: Number panel on the top left side and bottom right side, ranging from small to big size.

Number panel on the top left side and bottom right side, ranging from small to big size. Step 9: Ashoka pillar emblem on the right.

Ashoka pillar emblem on the right. Step 10: Year of printing on the left side of the back of the banknote.

Year of printing on the left side of the back of the banknote. Step 11: Language panel at the centre of the banknote's backside.

Language panel at the centre of the banknote's backside. Step 12: “Swachh Bharat logo” with the slogan on the back.

“Swachh Bharat logo” with the slogan on the back. Step 13: Illustration of the Ellora Caves at the back.

Illustration of the Ellora Caves at the back. Step 14: Top right “ ₹ 20” will be written in Devnagari script.