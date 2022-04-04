Despite inflation staying above RBI's comfort zone for the past few months, the Reserve Bank is likely to hold all key rates and retain the accommodative stance at the forthcoming policy review later this week, a Wall Street brokerage has said.

The RBI Governor-headed rate setting panel – Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) – will hold its first meeting of FY23 from 6 to 8 April.

Bank of America Securities India in a pre-policy note on Monday said it expects the RBI-MPC to stay on hold on all rates on April 8 and retain its accommodative stance.

But the central bank will be pushed to revise upwards its CPI inflation forecast due to supply-side issues even as downside risks to growth rise.

"India’s growth story remains as weak as it was at the time of the 2013 taper tantrum. The recent reverberations of war have, in fact, tilted the balance of risks downwards," said RBI deputy govenor Michael Patra at an event.

"The breakout of hostilities in Ukraine and its fallout may necessitate a review of growth and inflation projections, Patra said, adding that the choice of a bi-monthly meeting cycle for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) ensures that this will be done, with all available data arrivals and analytical updates, in the forthcoming meeting in April.

Brushing aside concerns around stagflation in India, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had recently said the Central bank would continue to support India's economic growth while monitoring inflation.

He said despite the headwinds arising from the Russia-Ukraine war, the economy is better placed given the high forex reserves and low current account gap.

India's retail inflation, based on consumer price index (CPI) has stayed above RBI's comfort zone for the last two months, raising calls for the Central bank to tighten the monetary policy.

Meanwhile, Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation accelerated to 13.11% in February from 12.96% in the previous month.

Economists cautioned that inflation would likely remain elevated in view of the escalating global geopolitical tensions.

The RBI is expected to raise its inflation forecast for 2022-23 in its upcoming policy meeting in April from 4.5%.

