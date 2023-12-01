RBI to remain cautious on inflation, keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in December, says Barclays
India's Q3 GDP growth rate of 7.6% surpasses expectations and projections, but RBI is expected to maintain a hawkish stance on repo rate in December.
India's GDP growth rate of 7.6% for the July-September quarter surpassed the market expectations along with projections made by the Reserve Bank of India. However, strong GDP numbers are unlikely to deter RBI from its hawkish stance on the repo rate in December. RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to remain on a cautious hold and keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, according to Barclays.