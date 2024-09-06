RBI to remain divergent among central banks, maintain status quo on policy rates till late FY25: SBI Caps

Nikita Prasad
Published6 Sep 2024, 06:47 PM IST
RBI is expected to remain one of the divergent Central Banks, and likely to maintain status quo on policy well into late FY25, said SBI; Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
RBI is expected to remain one of the divergent Central Banks, and likely to maintain status quo on policy well into late FY25, said SBI; Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to remain one of the divergent Central Banks, and likely to maintain status quo on policy well into late FY25. The real growth outlook for FY25 remains fair at 7.0% y/y, with the economy set to recover from a slightly weak Q1 at 6.7% growth 

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) highlighted that the policy must continue to be disinflationary until a durable alignment of headline inflation with the target is achieved. The RBI's rate-setting panel believes that food prices remain elevated which may adversely result in spillovers to core inflation.

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 06:47 PM IST
