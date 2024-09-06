Hello User
Business News/ Economy / RBI to remain divergent among central banks, maintain status quo on policy rates till late FY25: SBI Caps

RBI to remain divergent among central banks, maintain status quo on policy rates till late FY25: SBI Caps

Nikita Prasad

  • The RBI's rate-setting panel believes that food prices remain elevated which may adversely result in spillovers to core inflation.

RBI is expected to remain one of the divergent Central Banks, and likely to maintain status quo on policy well into late FY25, said SBI; Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to remain one of the divergent Central Banks, and likely to maintain status quo on policy well into late FY25. The real growth outlook for FY25 remains fair at 7.0% y/y, with the economy set to recover from a slightly weak Q1 at 6.7% growth

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) highlighted that the policy must continue to be disinflationary until a durable alignment of headline inflation with the target is achieved. The RBI's rate-setting panel believes that food prices remain elevated which may adversely result in spillovers to core inflation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
