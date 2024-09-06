The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to remain one of the divergent Central Banks, and likely to maintain status quo on policy well into late FY25. The real growth outlook for FY25 remains fair at 7.0% y/y, with the economy set to recover from a slightly weak Q1 at 6.7% growth
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) highlighted that the policy must continue to be disinflationary until a durable alignment of headline inflation with the target is achieved. The RBI's rate-setting panel believes that food prices remain elevated which may adversely result in spillovers to core inflation.
